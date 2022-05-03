Ancelotti must have a problem with Real Madrid’s Champions League lineup

Merengues face Manchester City this Wednesday (4th), at the Santiago Bernabéu, at 16:00 (Brasília time), for the return leg of the Champions League semifinals.

After being crowned 35 times champion of La Liga with a 4-0 rout against Espanyol last Saturday (30), the Real Madrid will have a new challenge this Wednesday (4). The match is against Manchester Cityat the Santiago Bernabéu, and is valid for the semifinals of the Champions League. A week earlier, the Citizens won 4-3 at the Etihad Stadium.

In this weekend’s match, the defender David Alaba left the field at half-time, with muscle pain, and became a doubt for the match against Manchester City. Also not training with the squad were forwards Eden Hazard, in physical recovery, and Gareth Bale, with back pain.

Therefore, who should play alongside Éder Militão in the Real Madrid defense is Nacho. The Merengues must count on their main players, among them the fine pair Vinícius Júnior and Benzema, perhaps the most important of the European football season. The team necessarily needs to win to dream of a place in the Champions League final.

Villarreal and Liverpool face each other this Tuesday (3)

Before the match between Real Madrid and Manchester City, the return match of the other semi-final will take place, between Villarreal and Liverpool, in Spain. The Reds won the first game 2-0, with goals from Estupiñán (own) and Mané, and are practically qualified for the final at the Stade de France.