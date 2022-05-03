Andrey turns 18 with titleholder status and advanced negotiations for renewal with Vasco | vasco

The youngest player in Vasco’s squad turns 18 this Tuesday. Andrey Santos comes of age with titleholder status. Early gift that he won a week in advance, in the match against Ponte Preta, last Wednesday. Soon, however, the steering wheel may have more reason to celebrate. Talks are ongoing for his contract with the club to be renewed.

The current bond ends in August 2023, and negotiations have been going on for some time. Within Vasco’s football department there is optimism. A manager consulted by the ge believes there may be news later this week.

The negotiations, however, are not simple. Although conversations are advanced and there are already understandings regarding some points, some details need to be adjusted. At first, the new contract will be for five years, until 2027, but the gavel has not yet been beaten, as well as the amount of the fine for clubs abroad.

1 of 3 Andrey Santos, from Vasco, in action at training in Muriaé — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / CRVG Andrey Santos, from Vasco, in action at training in Muriaé — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / CRVG

Despite the optimism, Vasco treats the issue with caution. On other occasions, the negotiation was in the process of being concluded and regressed for various reasons.

About two months ago, Andrey closed a representation contract and was also managed by the company of Giuliano Bertolucci, one of the biggest entrepreneurs in Brazilian football. Bertolucci Assessoria e Propaganda Esportiva is responsible for the steering wheel’s career together with Gold Player Sports Assessoria.

Regardless of the negotiation, Andrey’s moment at Vasco seems to have arrived. Starting against Ponte Preta, the midfielder was the best on the field in the 1-0 victory. He started the match again on Sunday, in a 1-1 draw with Tombense. He had a discreet performance, just like the whole team.

Andrey is a player that fills the eyes of everyone at Vasco. Including coach Zé Ricardo, who would have liked to have counted on him longer. However, in March he was called up and spent ten days at the disposal of the under-20 national team. In addition, with the negotiation of renewal stuck, the club took a hold while talks did not progress.

At the club since he was 9 years old, Andrey went through all the youth teams. Last year, he debuted in the Campeonato Carioca and became the youngest player to play for Vasco in the 21st century, aged 16 years and 9 months. At the time he surpassed names like Paulinho and Talles Magno.

Other opportunities only arose at the end of Serie B last year, when Vasco no longer had the possibility of access. This year, Andrey came on during some Carioca games, but his first chance as a starter came last week, against Ponte Preta.

