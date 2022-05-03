Aneel discloses tariff reduction in the energy bill in the month of May

The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) announced the tariff reduction on the energy bill from the month of May. According to the regulatory agency, the green flag will be in effect due to the favorable conditions for the generation of energy in hydroelectric plants. Below, check out the details.

In short, this will be the first time that the government has announced the cheapest flag to consumers since late 2020, when the water crisis began in Brazil. In September 2021, Aneel created a new charging model, that of water scarcity, with a value of R$ 14.20 for 100 kWh consumed.

In addition, Aneel reinforced the increase in rainfall in Brazil, which restored water levels in Brazil’s large hydroelectric reservoirs. However, the value of the flag should be changed in June. The regulatory agency has opened studies to readjust tariffs for the years 2022 and 2023. Public consultation is available until next Wednesday (4th).

According to Aneel’s proposal, the yellow and red flags level 1 should have readjustments of 56% and 57%. Meanwhile, Red Flag Tier 2 is expected to drop 1.7%. If the changes are confirmed, the yellow flag will change from R$1.87 to R$2.87 per 100 kWh. The red level 1 will go from R$3.97 to R$6.23. Meanwhile, the red level 2 will drop from R$9.49 to R$9.33.

Finally, Aneel said that red flag charges should return in 2023. In other words, the estimate is that the cost of producing electricity will increase, and the cost will be passed on.

Image: Gabriel_Ramos / Shutterstock.com