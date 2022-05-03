Angelina Jolie visits Ukraine, supports refugees and flees possible attack

United Nations (UN) Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie made a surprise trip to the city of Lviv, Ukraine. The actress showed her support for people suffering from the war started by Russia at the end of February.

Jolie arrived in the country last Saturday (30), when she hugged fans, listened to stories, sat with children in an orphanage and took lots of pictures. According to NBC, the actress praised the “resilience, courage and dignity” of people resisting amid Russian bombings and offensives.

+ Civilians are evacuated from the Ukrainian city of Mariupol and Russia renews bombing

+ More than 5.5 million people fled Ukraine, says UNHCR

“The impact of the war on the generation of Ukrainian children is devastating to see. No children, anywhere, should have to flee their homes, witness the murder of those they love, or experience the destruction of their homes. Yet this is the reality for so many children in Ukraine and around the world.”

With a backpack on her back, Angelina Jolie entered a cafe in the city of Lviv, where she was approached to take requests for autographs. Images of the actress went viral on social media.

The visit also featured a tense moment, when alarms of a possible air strike caused Jolie to leave a train station.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat