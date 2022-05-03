Anitta goes from Moschino to the Met Gala 2022

For fashion aficionados, the Met Gala is one of the biggest events of the year not only for keeping up with the extravagances of the fashion world, but also because its red carpet is packed with celebrities.

The event, which took place on Monday night (2) – the first of May, as is tradition – at the Metropolitan Museum, in New York, with a parade of stars for a philanthropic night, after two editions marked by the pandemic. of Covid-19.

The models on the show tonight will go to the show “In America: An Anthology of Fashion”, which continues last year’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” which, as the name implies, is representative of the history of fashion. from United States. Meanwhile, for the red carpet, there’s a separate theme – “Gilded Glamour”, which will hark back to the American golden age of the late 19th century.

And after being featured in 2021 with a black slit dress, singer Anitta has already advanced her Moschino look, by stylist Jeremy Scott. This time it will be a purple dress, “built in duchess satin with dropped shoulders with a heart-shaped collar and ruffles at the waist, topped off with a string of draped pearls”, as she defined her advice.

Among other stars of the night were actress Vanessa Hudgens, with a long black dress by Moschino, as well as Emma Stone and Emma Chamberlain, who arrived with looks in white and lighter tones, by Louis Vuitton.

Whoever participates in the charity event, in addition to thousands of dollars –$35,000 for a dinner seat, or from $200,000 to $300,000 a table, according to unofficial figures for 2021–, celebrities still need an invitation validated by the event’s high priestess, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who was also featured on the red carpet in her Chanel gown.

Naturally, not everyone bets on extravagance, see the contrast between the colorful dress of actress Blake Lively, by Atelier Versace, with the sober tuxedo of her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds.