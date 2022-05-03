Anitta, Lady Gaga, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and more shine at the Met Gala; see images
For the second year in a row, Anitta was present on the red carpet of the Met Gala, at the Metropolitan Museum, in New York, one of the most popular events in the fashion world and among the famous.
Anitta with Jeremy Scott (Moschino Creative Director), manu rios, Megan Thee Stallion and other artists representing the brand at the #MetGala #MetGala2022 pic.twitter.com/73QP6hjotm
— (@dudnittx) May 2, 2022
This time with an increasingly recognized international career, Anitta shone even more with a Moschino look, being accompanied by the luxury brand’s creative director, Jeremy Scott.
Receive Anitta at #METGala2021 pic.twitter.com/pwqu12X0ca
— William (@todoxanitta) May 2, 2022
Among other stars who arrived at the event are Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Emma Stone, Dua Lipa, Chloe Grace Moretz, the Kardashian Sisters, Ansel Elgort, Julianne Moore, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, Vanessa Hudgens, Sarah Jessica Parker, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber and more. The ball promises and should receive more and more celebrities this evening.
I wanted to be her #MetGala pic.twitter.com/8WLofwVr8f
— ؘbub (@mbappv) May 2, 2022
Shawn Mendes in Doctor Strange Look #MetGala2022 pic.twitter.com/DCGOavECXJ
— matheus (@whomath) May 2, 2022
Lady Gaga and Doja got it right, everything is absolutely perfect and the best… So on topic! I loved the touch that Doja gave to her look #MetGala pic.twitter.com/fsS4CWGkcl
— Wine hottie (@gbeesv) May 2, 2022
EVERYBODY ALREADY KNEW BUT SERIOUSLY THEY SERVED SO MUCH BUT SO MUCH BLAKE AND RYAN HABLEM EVEN #MetGala pic.twitter.com/XyE1cE0GR9
—ing (@blckfordcarlsen) May 2, 2022
The wonderful Emma Stone has arrived at the #MetGala! pic.twitter.com/yq6aYITtSm
— Tracklist (@tracklist) May 2, 2022
Anitta and Megan Thee Stallion on the bus on the way to #MetGala! That’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/TZgIgHVXar
— Tracklist (@tracklist) May 2, 2022
— . (@midiatk) May 2, 2022
The energy of this photo is so like that of school going for a walk lol
Emma Stone, Renate Reinsve, Hoyeon, Cynthia Erivo, Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas and Chloë Grace Moretz going to #MetGala #MetGala2022 pic.twitter.com/3eAkBLHa9P
— Mind_Nerd (@MindNerd1) May 2, 2022
Camila Mendes, star of Riverdale, arrived at the #MetGala2022
pic.twitter.com/egZtMhIxLj
— Tracklist (@tracklist) May 2, 2022
