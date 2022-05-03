News

Anitta, Lady Gaga, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and more shine at the Met Gala; see images

For the second year in a row, Anitta was present on the red carpet of the Met Gala, at the Metropolitan Museum, in New York, one of the most popular events in the fashion world and among the famous.

This time with an increasingly recognized international career, Anitta shone even more with a Moschino look, being accompanied by the luxury brand’s creative director, Jeremy Scott.

Among other stars who arrived at the event are Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Emma Stone, Dua Lipa, Chloe Grace Moretz, the Kardashian Sisters, Ansel Elgort, Julianne Moore, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, Vanessa Hudgens, Sarah Jessica Parker, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber and more. The ball promises and should receive more and more celebrities this evening.

