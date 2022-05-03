Ant-Man 3 Switches Release Date With The Marvels; understand!

Recently, Marvel announced a significant change to its theatrical release schedule. The film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania changed places with the debut of the marvels (new title of captain marvel 2).

In this way, the feature film starring Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly should hit theaters on February 17, 2023, while the production led by Brie Larson debuts only on July 28 of the same year.

Although the producers did not reveal the reason for the exchange, it is believed that this occurred taking into account the progress of post-production, especially since both films have already had their recordings finished. please note that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 continues with its scheduled release date of May 5 next year without changes.

The third Ant-Man solo feature, once again accompanied by the Wasp, will still feature Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang and Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror in the main cast.

Already the marvels will bring together for the first time Carol Danvers (Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson).

