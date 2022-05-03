Apple Initiative Lets Customers Fix Their Own iPhone

THE apple announced, on April 27, that a program is now available for encourage consumers to repair their own iPhones in the United States. The service was unveiled in 2021 and involves the iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and iPhone SE 2022 cell phones.

This novelty strengthens the initiative to be able to repair your own cell phone, which is growing worldwide. The program will arrive in Europe later this year, and in Brazil there is still no release date. The company intends to offer repair manual and more than 200 specific tools and parts to its customers in the online self-service store.

How much will this service cost?

So, according to Apple the value of the repair kit will be:

Standard kit with manual and tools: $49;

Value in reais: approx. BRL 245 (direct conversion and tax-free).

Users will need to buy the parts to fix the problems that the smartphone presents over time. A free plan is planned to allow the temporary lease of equipment for a week. After the deadline, everything will need to be returned to Apple.

The goal is to increase the number of iPhone generations using the Self Service Repair and that it will increase in the future. What’s more, new Mac repair kits with the manufacturer’s own chips will be created and made available by the end of 2022.

How will this option work?

First, before ordering repair parts, users should consult the online manual to understand what they will need. Then, simply order the specific parts from a self-service online store.

The company itself said that this service will not be for everyone, and that customers should seek professional assistance. Apple has units in the Village Mall (Rio de Janeiro) and Shopping Morumbi (São Paulo), as well as a huge list of authorized stores.

Samsung, the company’s rival, launched a similar self-repair program in April, participating in the movement”right to repair”. However, unlike Apple, it will not provide the kits directly, but in partnership with the iFixit store.

Image: Apple Disclosure