Aracaju continues to apply fourth dose to population over 60 years old – Infonet – What is news in Sergipe

Aracaju Prefecture expanded the vaccination of the fourth dose against covid-19 to the population over 60 years of age. To receive the second booster, the elderly person who took the third dose four months ago can go to any of the 45 Basic Health Units (BHUs) in the city or to other vaccination points. During the week, immunization against covid-19 for any of the doses is available in all UBSs, from 8 am to 4 pm; at Aracaju Parque, Riomar and Jardins malls, from 8 am to 5 pm; and at the Parque da Sementeira drive-thru, from 8 am to 1 pm.

Concerned about compliance with the population’s vaccination schedule, municipal management reinforces vaccination to all audiences, especially the elderly who remained a risk group throughout the pandemic. Merchant Maria Helena Santos, 62, was one of those who completed the vaccination schedule with Pfizer. For her, the pandemic only highlighted the importance of the vaccine for the health of the population, regardless of the disease.

“I think of all the lives that have been lost due to the vaccine delay and I think it’s absurd who is ignoring it. Vaccination is essential to avoid not only covid-19, but other diseases. When we were kids, we didn’t have this problem. Vaccination is essential for our health”, says Maria Helena. The housewife Maria de Lordes Mota, 61, also celebrates the immunization booster against the coronavirus. “Thank God, vaccinated. Today, the wait was very calm, peaceful. Now it’s time to continue taking care. Whoever is afraid has to be guided. Being afraid is normal, but it is very important to get vaccinated,” she highlights.

Who also sought to complete this cycle was the retired José Paixão, 65 years old, who has already received the fourth dose of the vaccine. “I have always had all the vaccines and the proof is in the complete vaccination card. This vaccine saved us from a lot. I advise everyone to take it,” he points out. Trader, Maurício Dantas, 62, also does not hide the happiness of receiving the second reinforcement. “I am feeling very happy. I believe in the vaccine, an opportunity to get rid of this covid. I call on all seniors over 60 years of age to seek the health center closest to their homes to be vaccinated”, he emphasizes.

Source: Ascom/PMA