Arana defends Turco Mohamed at Atltico: ‘We are with him’

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Atltico: Antonio Turco Mohamed was defended by winger Guilherme Arana

In less than four months in Brazil, coach Antonio “Turco’ Mohamed won the Campeonato Mineiro and the Supercopa do Brasil by Atlético. The Argentine, however, saw the pressure increase after a sequence of three draws.

Internally, the speech of support for the coach. “I think the teacher has to be calm about this. He knows that we are with him. We have to adjust some things on the field, we players”, defended left-back Guilherme Arana in an interview this Monday. market.

Atltico drew with Coritiba (2-2, for the Brazilian Championship), Independiente Del Valle-EQU (1-1, for the Copa Libertadores) and Gois (2-2, for the Brazilian Championship). In all three games, he took advantage, but saw the opponent draw in the second half.

“We know we’re going down in the second half. And we’re not having the efficiency to kill the game either,” continued Arana, before commenting on the role of the white-and-white fans in the midst of instability.

“The crowd was used to victory, victory, victory. Now, three draws in a row, the crowd is a little upset. However, we need them too. It’s no use, in the negative result, they want to charge, want to curse”, he continued.

“We know the quality of our group and how upset the fans are, because we can win games. But we are here to enter the club’s history. And to enter history, we have to win. With this group, not different. a group of winners”, he added.

After the three draws, Atltico focuses on the duel with America, for the fourth round of Group D of the Copa Libertadores. The classic will be this Tuesday, from 9:30 pm, at Independência.