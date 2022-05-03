Article | How ‘Penny Dreadful’ has become one of the best horror series today

It’s funny to analyze how something bizarre can become extremely conceptual if it falls into the right hands. The expression dreadful penny, when it appeared in the middle of post-Victorian England, is used with a pejorative content and makes mention of a certain literary and cheap aspect that was disseminated through orality for the price of an English penny, and that brought as their main focus mysterious, supernatural or thought-provoking. At that time, the public utility was to entertain and, in the background, to grant some interesting morals masked by pure horror to a society steeped in hedonism; however, over the years, such narratives served as the basis for the construction of classic works remembered until today, including ‘Frankenstein’, ‘The Picture of Dorian Gray’ and even ‘Dracula’. And, honorably, the showtime decided to bring these haunting tales together in the same dark and harrowing scope with what would become known as one of the best series of the last decade: the gothic horror. ‘Penny Dreadful’.

Forget everything you know about the characters who to this day have some of the best tragic arcs, coming-of-age and surrender: the show created by the skillful hands of John Logan promises and manages to fulfill in an extremely satisfactory way the delivery of a new perspective from the vision of figures who are neither good nor bad, but carry these distorted Manicheisms within their personalities marked by traumas that come back to haunt them to this day. The pilot episode, titled “Night Work” it’s the inciting incident that allows our antiheroes to embark on a transformative journey that takes them, unprecedentedly, into London’s poetic underworld, scrutinized by murderous and deadly creatures. And well, what better way to captivate the audience than a short prologue adorned with blood, violence, screams and terror? Well, that’s what happens in the first five minutes of this first chapter: a young girl and her mother are brutally kidnapped and dismembered by an evil and unknown force, but that definitely sets the tone for the series and opens the door for the protagonists to enter.

Eva Greenperhaps one of the best actresses of her generation and today, embodies the seductive and mysterious medium Vanessa Ives, a protégé of Sir Malcolm Murray (Timothy Dalton), a historian whose main objective is to find his lost daughter to the Darkness. The duo are aware of what awaits them on this desperate path and are also aware of the relentless onslaught of their arch-enemies in the face of the mundane reality they inhabit, but the classic innocence of such plots also arises in the figure of the charming street artist Ethan Chandler (Josh Hartnett), who is quoted by the duo to help them in a night job that culminates in the confrontation of pale creatures thirsty for blood and without any notion of humanity.

The trio itself already represents all the brilliance that a high-level series could have: from their chemistry, through very well-written dialogues and culminating in unforgettable performances, the actors manage to develop with the calm necessary for a journey of maturation to the at the same time they do not fall into monotony and also allow themselves to make connections with secondary characters that are extremely important for us to understand their actions. One of them, who eventually creates his own narrative core, is Dr. Victor Frankenstein (Harry Treadaway), the analytical and calculating mind of the group that represents the skeptic. It is to be hoped that this objective view of the world – he constantly talks about the thin line that separates life and death and that nothing else matters to science but understanding it and breaking it – puts him in situations of rediscovery, but the script signed by Logan knows very well how to use his gaps and puts a ghost of flesh and blood and sutures to haunt him.

And since we’re talking about trauma, I can safely say that each of the figures we’re presented with has a weak point; Vanessa was best friends and almost sister to Sir Malcolm’s daughter Mina (Olivia Llewellyn), and felt responsible for her unexpected departure and for not having protected her from the forces of Darkness. In “Closer Than Sisters”the narrative unexpectedly follows a pattern of flashback to introduce us to his life before the current chronology, taking the opportunity once again to use the macabre as a driving force for the characters. Vanessa is, at the same time, the strongest and most vulnerable figure to inhabit the pantheon of ‘Penny Dreadful’, since, throughout this season, we get to know several sides of her psyche that don’t necessarily stick to values ​​considered pure. This episode also takes the opportunity to show us a more visceral side of Malcolm, deconstructing his intangible and protective image to make him a symbol of the desires and sins that would consume Green’s character.

The series brings as part of its identity numerous extremely moving and intoxicating monologues about religion and poetry. In addition to rescuing the entire literary, theatrical and philosophical culture of England, cultivated from the Middle Ages to the present day, the dialogues are constructed in a subtle and ambiguous way, as if seeking an explanation for human feelings and actions that, within a millenary scope, are judged as right or wrong. Even supernatural forces carry more palpable traits that relate to the uncertainties of our personality – see, for example, the scene in which one of the vampires is captured by Sir Malcolm and Ethan.

The main plot follows archetypal outlines and works for the most part, although it uses a few chapters. filler to give continuity and promote a certain break of rhythm. But, as mentioned above, there are some cores that do not necessarily belong in the background and work both as isolated stories and as a stimulus for the beginning and end of parallel arcs. Two of these figures, perhaps some of the most applaudable, are Dorian Gray (Reeve Carney) and Brona Croft (billie piper). Analyzing them is a complex but pleasant task, since, although they do not necessarily belong to the same narrative field, they paradoxically function as distinct and complementary personalities.

For those unfamiliar, Dorian Gray is the iconic character created by Oscar Wilde in his eponymous book. The young man, gifted with incredible beauty, is soon taken to the world of doom, hedonism and lust, surrendering to an exacerbated narcissism that leads him to fall in love with painting itself. It is clear that the piece signed by Wilder is a critique of the futility of English society, but it is also a warning to human deification and the endorsement of external beauty, which remain like photographs forever in human memory. The frame that contains the young man’s face soon morphs into a diabolical self-expression of what he really is on the inside, withering and fading with each new step towards Dorian’s ruin. This knowledge is necessary for us to be able to follow and understand certain traits of the character within the series, including his excessive charm and his affection for the pleasures of the flesh.

Brona, on the other hand, is an attendant at a decaying inn, whose imagery concept follows the same steps as the girl, who suffers from tuberculosis and is about to die. Unlike Dorian, she doesn’t care about money, wealth or even worldly pleasures, preferring much more to empower herself for what she is and find a sliver of happiness next to her romantic partner – which in this case comes to be Ethan. The performance of both Piper and Carney is the key element for the conjugation of their characters, which find a fluid exchange in an extremely sensual and explicit sequence, valuing an exacerbated naturalism that is painfully seductive and engaging.

We cannot speak of a period drama without mentioning its aesthetic qualities. Logan brings as one of his collaborators the eccentric and mystical JA Bayona, responsible for directing two episodes including the pilot. Both the narrative created by the showrunner how much the director’s minimalist and haunting perception contribute to the creation of a tense, almost apocalyptic atmosphere that hides in a photograph that values ​​the excessive and welcome use of a dense fog – serving as a historical parameter for the English Industrial Revolution and for the horror scenarios of the tales presented. Not to mention the precariousness of lighting, which is usually diffuse and in addition to the few punctual light sources coming from lamps and fireplaces. Symbolically, the exterior represents a constant threat not only to the protagonists, but also to anyone who ventures into the narrow, winding streets.

The use of a more saturated color comes only in closed places, such as Sir Malcolm’s mansion or the Grand Guignol Theater, home of Frankenstein’s monster, an unnamed creature incarnated by the superb Rory Kinnear and which remains within a mysterious and identityless sphere for the eight episodes of this season. And as the story unfolds, the vivid palette gives way to the obscurity and neutrality of tones such as dark blue and gray, indicating that the search for hope is being overshadowed by the constant onslaughts of the underworld.

‘Penny Dreadful’ it’s just fantastic. Of course, in this brief text, we only cover the debut season of this fabulous and impactful production – and, although some departures are based essentially on the impossible at the expense of a more palpable resolution, the superb performances and deep dialogues provide us with a new perspective for the horror and thriller genre, making it even more raw, visceral and definitely sexy.