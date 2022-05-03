Asian Shopee doubles down on the country – Economy

the asian giant shopeearm of e-commerce of Sea Limited, is close to doubling its bet on Brazil. With a local operation with more than 1,500 employees, the company has just opened its second office in the city of São Paulo, in the Largo da Batata region, in Pinheiros. In the new location, it will be alongside other companies in the technology sector, which have taken a leap during the pandemic in the face of greater digitalization of the Brazilian consumer.

Already bothering local players, like Magazine Luiza, Via (owner of Bahia houses and Cold spot) and American, the company has been gaining ground in the country’s e-commerce. On the balance sheet of Sea Holding, which is headquartered in Singapore, there is a highlight on the growth in Brazil. In the fourth quarter of 2021 alone, 140 million sales were made, leading to revenue of US$ 70 million (about R$ 350 million) in the period, an expansion of 320% compared to the previous year.

“Shopee has already achieved strong traction in the country, and I believe we can grow even more. We will continue to dedicate the right resources to help increase our impact in the country”, said Shopee’s human resources leader, Karina Hartung, in an interview conducted by email, “by global determination”.

regional appetite

The growth of e-commerce in the country has already started to be included in the analysis of financial institutions. the american JPMorganfor example, expects the company to invest US$ 1.5 billion in Latin America in this year. THE Goldman Sachs projected that the Asian retailer’s market share in the region could reach 20% as early as 2025.

Last year, the numbers collected by this market already proved the phenomenon with the growth of Shopee, alongside the “countrymen” AliExpress and Shein. A survey by NielsenQ Ebit showed a surge in cross-border commerce (where the customer makes an online purchase and the product comes from another country), which grew 60% in 2021 and totaled sales of BRL 218.9 billion, in the wake of companies asian. This expansion led Brazilian retailers to mount an offensive against Asian e-commerce, asking the federal government to take measures to stop this growth.

Asked about this, Karina says that Shopee is Brazilian. “We have been operating in Brazil since 2019, with CNPJ and headquarters in the city of Sao Paulo, where we have just opened our second office. In addition, it is worth noting that more than 85% of our sales are from local sellers”, he says, recalling the 2 million Brazilian sellers already registered on the platform. Karina also says the company is open to collaborating with government and regulatory bodies.

In the rest of the world, however, Sea Limited, which owns Shopee, is feeling the effects of the macroeconomic context. listed in New Yorktoday it has a market value of just over US$46 billion, 60% less than at the beginning of 2022.

customer subsidy

For the specialist in retail and founder of Varese Retail, Alberto Serrentino, Shopee’s rapid growth in Brazil is due to a great effort to enter the country, which is reflected in investments both in media and in subsidies for freight. “It is difficult to imagine that the operation is at a sustainable level of profitability.”

Serrentino also recalls that, unlike AliExpress, for example, Shopee is dedicated to seeking Brazilian sellers for its platform. He says, however, that logistics are a barrier. The expert says that the giant Free market invested heavily in this sector for years, ensuring a strong presence on national soil.