At least 9 people died after bombing in Donetsk | Ukraine and Russia

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius19 mins ago
At least nine civilians were killed by Russian fire in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, the regional governor said.

Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote on the messaging app Telegram that at least three civilians were killed during an aerial bombardment in the city of Avdiivka.

Three more were killed by bombing in the city of Vuhledar and another three in bombings in the city of Lyman, he wrote.

Mother and son wait outside a bus in Mariupol — Photo: Alexander Ermochenko/REUTERS

The Ukrainian president’s office said on Tuesday that other areas of Donetsk were under constant fire and that regional authorities were trying to evacuate civilians from frontline zones.

Reuters could not independently verify Ukraine’s battlefield accounts. Russia has denied attacking civilians.

Russia has launched a new offensive in eastern Ukraine focused on the Donetsk and Luhansk regions after abandoning an attack on the capital Kiev in late March. Parts of the two regions were already held by Russian-backed separatists before Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

