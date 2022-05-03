At Old Trafford’s farewell to the season, Cristiano Ronaldo scores, commands United’s run over Brentford and keeps the Champions League dream alive

Manchester United beat Brentford 3-0, this Monday (2), for the close of the 35th round

In his farewell to Old Trafford for the 2021/22 season, the Manchester United beat Brentford by 3 to 0this Monday (2), in the game that closed the 35th round of the Premier League.

Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring for red devilsgetting at 50 goals with the shirt of the English giant.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now.

In the 2nd time, Cristiano Ronaldotaking a penalty that he himself suffered, and Varane closed the score for the team of Ralph Rangnick.

The result keeps United’s hopes alive of qualifying for the next Champions Leaguealthough this is very unlikely.

At the moment, the “Red Devils” have 3 points less than the tottenham, currently 4th place. However, the spurs played two games less.

According to FiveThirtyEightpartner site of ESPN which calculates the odds of European football, United’s chance of reaching the Champions League is less than 1%…

Before the arrival of the new technician, Erik has HagManchester now play two games away from home before the end of the Premier League.

Best moments

Championship status

With the result, Manchester United go to 58 points and is in 6th place, in the classification zone for the next Europa League.

Brentford for us 40 points and is in 14th placement, with no major goals for the remainder of the season.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring for United over Brentford EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

The guy: Cristiano Ronaldo

Even with United experiencing a melancholy end to the season, the Portuguese’s desire to play ball is impressive.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

This Monday, he ran like a madman, tried all kinds of plays and was rewarded for his insistence.

In the 1st half, CR7 was unlucky: he had a goal disallowed for offside, and he still saw woods waste after giving a beautiful back-heel assist.

In the complementary stage, however, he managed to save a penalty and hit with great precision to fill the nets.

Ronaldo arrived at 24 tries on 37 games in the season, having scored 8 of the last 11 of your team.

It was bad: Henry

The left-back already started the match taking a ball from Elanga, who passed behind his back and crossed for Bruno Fernandes to open the scoring.

His worst bid, however, would happen in the 2nd half, after losing bid in the body game to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Angry with the referee’s decision not to call a foul, he took down CR7 in a childish way in the area: a very clear penalty.

The Portuguese hit hard and made it 2-0, in a score built directly by Henry’s mistakes…

next games

The two teams return to the field on Saturday (7), in games for Premier Leaguewith transmission by ESPN at the Star+.

At 11 am (Brasília time), Brentford receives the southampton. Later, at 1:30 pm (Brasília time), United visit the Brighton.

Datasheet

Manchester United 3 x 0 Brentford

GOALS: Manchester United: Bruno Fernandes [9′]Cristiano Ronaldo [61′ (pênalti)] and Varane [72′]

MANCHESTER UNITED: From Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Varane and Alex Telles; McTominay, Matic (Fred) and Bruno Fernandes; Elanga (Cavani), Mata (Phil Jones) and Cristiano Ronaldo Technician: Ralf Rangnick

BRENTFORD: Raya; Ajer, Roerslev, Jansson, Sørensen and Henry; Nørgaard (Jensen), Janelt (Da Silva) and Eriksen; Toney and Mbeumo (Wissa) Technician: Thomas Frank