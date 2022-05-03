Atlético refuses to make a corridor to honor champion in derby with Real Madrid | spanish football
THE pasillo is a traditional gesture of the players of a team in recognition of an opponent’s title. Traditional, but not mandatory. Usually, it occurs in the game after one of the teams has confirmed the achievement.
A corridor is formed, where the athletes applaud and welcome the champions. In a statement released by the main newspapers in the country, Atlético made its position clear.
“Some want to convert what was born as a gesture of recognition to the champion into a public toll that their rivals must pay, also steeped in the aroma of humiliation,” the club said.
- Ancelotti, Ronaldo, Figo and Nadal: See Real Madrid’s Illustrious Title Party Dinner
In 2013, at Vicente Calderón, Atlético de Madrid made the “pasillo” and paid tribute to the champions of Barcelona: the club must not repeat posture — Photo: Denis Doyle/Getty Images
Atlético even made the gesture in 2013, when they hosted champions Barcelona at Vicente Calderón. Winner last season, Colchonero had the recognition of Elche in 2021/22, in the second round. The team reinforces that it does not want to create controversy.
– The objective cannot be to create tension and contaminate the environment. we received the pasillo in the first game we played at home, Elche. Naturally, grateful and, obviously, without any demands – says the club’s note, published by the main Spanish newspapers.
“It is as important to know how to lose as it is to know how to win. From Atleti, we do not intend to impose anything on others. It is clear that we have another way of understanding life”, says the club.
Fourth of the Espanyol, Atlético de Madrid will play the derby against Real next Sunday, at the Metropolitano, at 16:00, with real-time monitoring on the ge. With 61 points, Atleti has three more than fifth-placed Betis and is trying to confirm a spot in the Champions of the next season.