Australian company Qantas launches ‘World’s longest flights’, lasting 19 hours and non-stop | Tourism and Travel

The Australian airline Qantas announced this Monday (2) that it has signed a contract with Airbus for the acquisition of planes that will make the longest commercial flights in the world, between Sydney and London and Sydney and New York. The journeys will last about 19 uninterrupted hours, without stops.

The company Qantas celebrated the announcement of an order for 100 aircraft to replace its entire domestic air fleet over the next 10 years. The company will also acquire 12 Airbus A350-1000s that, from 2025, will make the longest routes in the world. The initiative was called “Projeto Amanhecer”.

In total, there will be just over 19 hours of flight between Sydney and two other metropolises: London, in England, and New York, in the United States. Currently, the company’s conventional routes last 24 hours and have stopovers.

According to Qantas President Alan Joyce, the project was developed due to the increase in demand, seen since the beginning of this year, when Australia reopened its borders, after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The announcement was made during a press conference at Sydney airport on Monday. In the background, an Airbus A350-1000 was displayed, with the logo of the Australian airline, still in preparation.

The resumption of long and short-haul flights, which had a sharp drop due to the Covid-19 pandemic, boosted the initiative. Qantas Airways expects to return to profit from July. For now, the value of the contract has not been disclosed. But according to financial analysis firm Barrenjoey, the amount of the agreement between Qantas and Airbus would be around €4 billion.

The Qantas boss didn’t hide his excitement at the ad. “New types of planes make other things possible.” Thanks to “Project Dawn” and the Airbus A350, “all cities will be just one flight away from Australia”, he reiterated, suggesting the creation of other routes besides London and New York. “It’s the final frontier and the ultimate solution against the tyranny of distance,” he said.

First class beds and ‘wellness space’

To carry out the longest flights in the world, the aircraft will need to be adapted. First class passengers will have the luxury of sleeping in a real bed. The cabins will also be equipped with a reclining seat and a locker.

Economy class customers will not be forgotten. According to Joyce, they will be able to attend “a space of well-being”, where they will be able to stretch and hydrate. “It’s a location that we believe is important for passengers on long-haul flights,” she says.

The redesign of the plane to create new spaces includes the removal of around 100 seats. In total, there will be 238 seats. This extra comfort, of course, will cost more than traditional routes that include a stopover in other countries, according to Joyce.

The new aircraft would also reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 15% if it runs on fossil fuels, the Qantas president said. However, all these advantages will weigh on the customer’s pocket.

“There will be a small price increase on this direct flight. But the values ​​in economy class will remain close to our current rates”, he promises.

Since 2018, Qantas has operated a direct flight between Perth, in southwestern Australia, and London. The route is one of the most profitable for the Australian company.

In 2019, the company organized the first tests for “the longest flights in the world”, including London-Sydney, 17,750 kilometers, lasting 19 hours and 19 minutes. In the same year, the 16,200 km journey between New York and Sydney took just over 19 hours.