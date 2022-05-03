Automakers want to end IPI and improve competitiveness in Brazil

Anfavea held this Monday (2) the inauguration of its new board for the triennium 2022 to 2025, with Márcio de Lima Leite assuming the position of president in succession to Luiz Carlos Moraes.

The governing body of the association that brings together the manufacturers installed in Brazil will also have Marina Willisch, from GM, as 1st vice-president; Gustavo Bonini, from Scania, as vice president treasurer and Antônio Calcagnotto, from Audi, as vice president secretary.

In his first interview at the helm of Anfavea, Leite highlighted some points that should occupy the agenda of the new board in the coming years.

According to the executive, Anfavea and its associates will seek ways, including, together with the government, to maintain Brazil’s competitiveness in the automotive scenario, including seeking to expand the country’s exports to more markets beyond South America.

For that, according to Leite, it is essential that the country starts to be more competitively inserted in the global production chain, including in what involves more advanced propulsion technologies, such as hybrid and electric vehicles.

The new president of Anfavea also points out that this also involves working with suppliers to strengthen companies installed in the country, especially after the scenario of global disorganization of production chains as a striking consequence of the pandemic.

Lower tax burden

Márcio de Lima Leite adds that, from an institutional point of view, one of Anfavea’s claims will be the advance of the tax reform towards a less complex system and more favorable to the development of the economy, having as one of the claims the end of the IPI (Tax on Industrialized Products), for example.

In parallel, Anfavea also works with the need to implement a vehicle inspection program in the country that encourages fleet renewal, also helping to put safer and less polluting cars into circulation. The measure, in parallel, would also be a considerable stimulus for the assembly lines in operation in the country.

To this end, it will also be up to the industry to offer affordable models that allow new consumers access to 0 km cars.

Finally, the new president of Anfavea believes it is important for Brazil to value ethanol as an interesting way out in search of decarbonization, with research that encourages the use of fuel in hybrid vehicles or even more advanced technologies. For Leite, ethanol is a major competitive advantage and a source of wealth for Brazil compared to other nations.

Profile

Lawyer and accountant, Márcio de Lima Leite was born in Belo Horizonte (MG) and is 51 years old. He currently holds the position of Vice President of Legal Affairs, Tax and Institutional Relations for Stellantis in South America.

The professional also actively participated in all the consolidation and expansion movements of the companies in the conglomerate, as well as in the installation of the Jeep Automotive Hub in Goiana, Pernambuco. At Anfavea, he had been serving as vice president since 2017.