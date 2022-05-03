Avatar 2 Gets New Images: Na’Vi Army, Pregnant Protagonist Featured – Movie News

Avatar sequel opens in December 2022 in theaters and new images promise epic battle.

One of the most anticipated movie premieres of 2022, Avatar 2 has new images revealed that further strengthen the promise of a new story with even more stunning visuals. In them, we can see some new details of the universe created by James Cameron, with the protagonist Jake Sully, played by Sam Worthington in his Na’Vi form. Check out:

Exclusive stills for Avatar 2. Incoming cinema 🔥#AvatarTheWayOfWater pic.twitter.com/RrWbYXq9PK — 𝗚𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹𝘁 𝗼𝗳 SnyderVerse (@Itssan17) April 30, 2022

Still without an official name in Portuguese, the new film is titled Avatar: The Way of Water (“O Caminho da Água”, in free translation) and takes place more than ten years after the events of the first film, released in 2009. So much time later, Jake formed his own family alongside Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) – in a of the images it is possible to see the character with a pregnant belly.

As shown in the images, we will know places not yet seen on the planet and the official synopsis reveals that Jake, taking his place with the Na’Vi people on the planet of Pandora, and Neytiri will find new allies of their race to fight a new threat. The GDR will resume the invasion of Pandora, with the aim of continuing the exploration that began twelve years earlier.

In addition to epic battles, the expectation is that the film will also stir the public’s feelings, at least that’s what the actress is betting on. Zoe Saldana: The protagonist revealed that she cried while watching the first 20 minutes of Avatar 2. “I get emotional just talking about it because I could only watch 20 minutes and I was speechless, I was in tears. One thing that no one really knows about James Cameron is that he also cries a lot, so…”, joked Zoe, who will soon also return as Gamora in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.





The 2009 film became the highest grossing film of all time in cinema especially for its visual innovation. Oscar-winning director Jlove Cameron (Titanic) brought to the screen an unprecedented level of graphic effects and, according to Zoe Saldaña, The Way of Water will impress even more. “Avatar 2 is definitely a leap from Avatar 1, so I think you really need to prepare for that. It will be an adventure you won’t forget.”

When does Avatar 2 come out?

According to the filmmaker, the next films in the franchise are practically finished and were shot in New Zealand, but they should still take a long time to reach theaters. The release schedule for the films was postponed several times, mainly because of the director himself: James Cameron made a point of finding a technology that met his ambitions for the story, especially to present the new underwater universe that we will see from the second film.

avatar 2 has a premiere scheduled for December 15, 2022. For now, the forecast is that the following three films will be released in 2024, 2026 and, ending, in 2028.