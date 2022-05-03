Avatar 2 | Teaser brings stunning visuals; check impressions

The first teaser of Avatar: The Way of Water was shown this Tuesday (3) for journalists, and the Omelet was one of the vehicles that followed the exhibition first hand.

the teaser of Water Path keeps plot details to a minimum: we only know that, between the first and second films, humans and naavi have lived together more often, although clashes between the two peoples still happen. It is also revealed that the plot will follow Jake, Neytiri and their family as they try to survive amid the conflicts between the two species.

The visual remains impressive and must, once again, be the most memorable point of O Caminho da Água. The short preview anticipates the quality of the 3D effects, more natural than the original film, and promises a greater exploration of the fauna and flora of Pandora, in addition to, of course, taking the audience to incredible aquatic scenarios.

avatar 2 will be released on December 16, while the three subsequent films will be made available in 2024, 2026 and 2028 if the sequel is successful.

The new film marks Cameron’s second collaboration with Kate Winslet after collaborating in Titanic. The cast also counts with the returns of Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang.

