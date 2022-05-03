Average prices of gasoline and ethanol have new highs and break records at gas stations in Campinas | Campinas and Region

The average prices of gasoline and ethanol at gas stations in Campinas (SP) had new increases and reached record levels in the historical series started in 2004, according to a survey by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). The value of gasoline rose for the fourth consecutive week in the metropolis, while that of ethanol increased for the fifth consecutive time.

Between March 27 and April 30, the benchmark rose BRL 0.13 in the bombs, from BRL 6.73 for BRL 6.86variation equivalent to 1.9% in the period. See details below.

price per liter in Campinas

March 27 to April 2: BRL 6,736

April 3rd to April 9th: BRL 6.74

April 10th to April 16th: BRL 6,777

April 17th to April 23rd: BRL 6,844

April 24th to April 30th: BRL 6,869

Data from the reference center on the oil and natural gas industry also show that the change in the value of gasoline at gas stations in the metropolis, in the most recent week, was up to BRL 0.70. The minimum price paid by drivers was BRL 6,499while the maximum reached BRL 7,199.

Prior to this week, the highest average prices applied between March and April of this year:

BRL 6,777 between the 10th and 16th of April;

between the 10th and 16th of April; BRL 6,844 in the interval between April 17 and 23;

The first price of the historical series was BRL 1.865 on May 9, 2004, informed the ANP.

Between March 20 and April 30, the benchmark rose BRL 0.71 in the bombs, from BRL 4.54 for BRL 5.26oscillation corresponding to 15.8% in this evaluated range.

price per liter in Campinas

March 20th to 26th: BRL 4,547

March 27 to April 2: BRL 4,571

April 3rd to 9th: R$ 4,634

April 10th to 16th: BRL 4,835

April 17th to 23rd: BRL 5,201

April 24th to 30th: BRL 5,261

The value of ethanol among establishments in Campinas, in the last week, fluctuates by up to BRL 1.10. The minimum price paid by drivers was BRL 4,599while the maximum reached BRL 5,699.

Prior to this week, the highest average prices were applied in November of last year:

November 14th to 20th, 2021: BRL 5,225

November 7th to 13th, 2021: BRL 5,224

November 21 to 27, 2021: BRL 5,195

The first price of the historical series was BRL 0.761 on May 9, 2004, the agency said.

Economist Roberto Brito de Carvalho, from PUC-Campinas, assessed that the amounts charged are a result of the geopolitical crisis, due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which raised the price of a barrel of oil on the market, and the fact that in this At the moment the policy established by Petrobras is still linked to the value in the international market. “It’s almost an indirect indexation. The reference for the price of ethanol is that of gasoline. When one goes up, it pulls the string and the other goes with it”.

Petrobras adopted the so-called PPI (Import Parity Price) in 2016, after keeping prices under control for years. The previous policy was a way to mitigate inflation, but the company recorded losses. With the new measure, at times like the current one, when oil is more expensive on the international market due to the effects of the war, prices rise in the domestic market.

Gasoline at gas stations is a mixture of gasoline and anhydrous ethanol, with a respective division of 73% and 27%. For the professor, it is still not possible to predict any type of improvement, due to the uncertainty linked to the conflict, and the absence of expectations for a rise in production or a change in policy.

Ethanol or gasoline? How to make the account?

At the pump, to find out which fuel is more worthwhile, the driver must multiply the value of a liter of gasoline by 0.7. If the resulting value is less than a liter of ethanol, it is better to fill up with gasoline. If it is higher, ethanol is the most advantageous option.

Multiply the value of a liter of gasoline per 0.7

the value of a liter of gasoline per If the result is smaller that the value of a liter of ethanol: gasoline is the best option

that the value of a liter of ethanol: If the result is bigger that the value of a liter of ethanol: ethanol is more advantageous

Gasoline x 0.7

If result < ethanol, then choose gasoline

If result > ethanol, choose ethanol