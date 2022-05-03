Balance of Cruzeiro 2021: club reduces costs, increases revenues, but debt exceeds R$ 1 billion | cruise

In the document obtained by gethe Minas Gerais club also maintained the curve that places short-term debts (up to one year: current liabilities) at a lower level (R$ 360 million) than long-term debts (R$ 609 million).

The negative balance for 2021 was R$113 million. According to the club, the value was greatly influenced by four factors described:

R$ 60 million in professional football personnel expenses;

R$32 million as provisions for contingencies;

R$ 28 million in the cost of settlements/indemnities from lawsuits;

R$25 million in interest and loan updates;

They increased by R$ 20 million according to the balance sheet of the Minas Gerais club. Mainly due to the sale of Sede Campestre II for R$ 13 million. They jumped from BRL 123 million in 2020 to BRL 143 million last year.

In addition to the revenue from Sede Campestre, highlights for increases in “sponsorships and royalties”: R$ 33.7 million to R$ 37.6 million. There was also an increase in the collection of broadcasting rights, from R$40 million to R$44 million.

3 of 4 Cruzeiro Recipes in 2021 — Photo: Disclosure / Cruzeiro Cruzeiro Recipes in 2021 — Photo: Disclosure / Cruzeiro

Revenue from the fan-partner program, however, showed a drop. It went from R$11.8 million to R$7.2 million. However, with the arrival of Ronaldo Fenômeno, the club has been increasing membership considerably and, with 48,000 supporters currently, it is close to reaching the goal of 50,000 set by Ronaldo.

Regarding the cost related to football, they have decreased in 2021 compared to the previous year. They closed the season at R$ 120 million against R$ 250 million in 2020. Remembering that the club delayed salaries during last season.

“We understand that there is a direct correlation between the investments made in the department and sports performance, however, if we had maintained the level of expenses practiced in previous years, we certainly would not have been able to reach the end of the year with salaries up to date.”

Cruzeiro also reduced administrative expenses last year. They went from R$ 30 million to R$ 19 million. According to the club, “service contracts were terminated, professionals were terminated and some tools were deactivated”. Cruzeiro also said that it renegotiated contracts in the period and used outsourced services.

The mining club also reported that it has reduced personnel costs. They closed at around R$77 million in 2021. According to the club, a reduction of 37% compared to the previous period.

Raposa also increases the value measured for possible losses in the future, such as in labor and civil lawsuits. In 2021, they reached BRL 183 million, with an increase in forecast losses in proceedings at the CNRD (from BRL 51 to BRL 62 million) and in the civil area (from BRL 27 to 51 million), but a decrease in the labor part (from R$67 to R$56 million).

Cruzeiro also claimed to have saved R$ 1.5 million in the time it stayed in the shared office of We Work. The club broke the contract with the company and currently has part of the employees working in a property in the Savassi region, Center-South of Belo Horizonte.

In them, Cruzeiro presented an increase in the part of loans to be paid in one year. They jumped from R$14.4 million to R$33.3 million. Labor obligations also increased, largely because of the agreements made. They jumped from R$90 million to R$127 million.

