“Bam Bam”: Song by Camila Cabello with Ed Sheeran reaches top position on the Hot 100

“bam bam“, music of Camila Cabello in partnership with Ed Sheerancontinues its climb to be one of the biggest hits of the year. Second single from the album “Family“, the third solo of the singer’s career, grew on the Billboard Hot 100, the top US chart, in this week’s update. Furthermore, reached a new peak.

The song rose four positions and climbed from #25 to #21, the best position so far. This performance already surpasses by far “Don’t Go Yet“, the album’s first single, which peaked at #42.

Despite the rise in the United States, “bam bam” is even more successful around the world. Proof of this are the positions of the Billboard Global charts. It’s at #5 on the Billboard Global 200 is at #4 on Billboard Global Excl. US – both are also new peaks.

Watch the video for “Bam Bam”:

Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello appear together in new TikTok video

meeting of millions! Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello “broke the web” when they appear together having fun in a video shared on TikTok, this Wednesday (20). In the recording, the singers burst out laughing when they dub a challenge, while enjoy good drinks.

Using an audio that went viral on the platform, they made fun of the haters. The two appear to sit in front of the phone and dub one of the most famous audio clips on the short video platform, taken from an episode of “Dance Moms”.

“And then there are two left”dub Camila. “I know. Nobody likes us, the two bitches that stayed”shot Selena, before they started laughing. The clip was shared on the singer and actress’ social media account, with a caption asking her followers to stream the latest record of hairthe album “Family”released just over a month ago.