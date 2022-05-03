‘Barbie Girl’ will not be part of the film’s soundtrack with Margot Robbie; understand · Rolling Stone

Iconic 2000s song ‘Barbie Girl’ won’t be on the movie’s soundtrack, says Aqua rep

movie from Greta Gerwig, Barbie (2023) became one of the most talked about productions when winning the first image during the CinemaCon 2022. Interestingly, the song “Barbie Girl,” from the band water, will not be part of the film’s soundtrack.

The iconic song became one of the most iconic songs of the 2000s — and it has over a billion views on the internet. YouTube. However, according to variety, a representative for the Danish pop group revealed that “the song will not be used in the film.” THE Warner Bros. has not yet commented on the matter.

+++ READ MORE: Barbie: Margot Robbie and Emma Mackey in the same cast drives Twitter crazy; understand

more about film Barbie

One of the most famous dolls in the world, Barbie will win a live-action film directed by Greta Gerwigknown for long as lady bird (2017) and lovely women(2019). The role of the protagonist went to the actress and producer. Margot Robbiestar of productions such as Suicide squad(2016) and the wolf of Wall Street(2013). The film hits theaters on July 21, 2023.

Besides Margot Robbielist of Barbie counts with other heavy names such as Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Ryan Gosling, Alexandra Shipp, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindell, Ritu Arya, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Emerald Fennell, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne and Jamie Demetriou.

+++ READ MORE: Elton John turns into a Barbie doll in celebration of 45 years of historic show

One of the names of the cast that drew the most attention was the actress Emma Mackeyin sex education (2019), who is constantly compared with Robbie because of the physical similarities between them. the escalation of Mackey drove Twitter crazy.