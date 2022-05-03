‘Batman’ score composer to direct Marvel movie







Photo: Instagram/Michael Giacchino / Modern Popcorn

Composer Michael Giacchino, author of the score for the movie “Batman” and Oscar winner for the songs on “Up” (2009), will make his feature directorial debut in a Marvel film.

He will direct Disney+’s special Halloween movie about the Werewolf. But it won’t be the first job that puts him behind the camera. The composer had previously directed a short film (“Monster Challenge” in 2018) and an animated episode of the series “Star Trek: Short Treks” (in 2019).

Production on the Halloween special is scheduled to begin later this month, starring Gael García Bernal (“Time”) in the lead role.

It is worth noting that the publisher has two important werewolves in its publications. The main one is Jack Russell, created in 1972 by Roy Thomas, Gerry Conway and Mike Ploog, which originated the comic book “Werewolf by Night” (released under the short title “Werewolf” in Brazil, by the former publisher Bloch). The second, named Jake Gomez, appeared two years ago and is a young descendant of a Native American tribe that has suffered from the curse of the wolf for generations. A curious detail is that this character was created by Taboo, singer of the band The Black Eyed Peas, in partnership with Benjamin Jackendoff and Scot Eaton. Taboo, coincidentally, is also the name of one of Jack Russell’s main enemies in the original comics.

Another famous character who faced Jack Russell was Moon Knight, who will win his own series on Disney+ in 2022, starring Oscar Isaac. This hero’s first appearance was in an issue of “Werewolf by Night” in 1975, before getting his own magazine.

Plot details for the as-yet-untitled special are being kept under wraps. It’s unclear whether Marvel will incorporate other characters from its horror line into the story, introduced in the 1970s by editor Roy Thomas.

The last live-action production by Marvel Television, before being closed and absorbed by Marvel Studios, was “Helstrom”, a series based on this line of publications. The Ghost Rider was also supposed to get his own series, but the end of the television division canceled the project.