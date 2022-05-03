Batman X Twilight | 5 hilarious memes featuring Robert Pattinson

The actor Robert Pattinson came out completely different in Batman, a film by director Matt Reeves, and was highly praised by both fans and critics. However, not even all the acclaim was enough to stop the creation of memes involving Batman and the vampire Edward, from the saga. Twilight.

Say it. Say it loud.

Bella’s confrontation with Edward in the woods is an iconic scene from the film that culminates with the girl revealing that she knows Edward’s secret.

This scene was turned into a meme as soon as Pattinson was announced in the role as Batman and it works really well because Bruce Wayne also hides his identity from others. In the image, it reads?

“I know what you are.”

“Then say. Say it loud.”

“Batman.”

Team Batman or Team Joker?

One of the love triangles most popular among teen movies and series in recent times is Jacob-Bella-Edward.

But with the release of the news that Pattinson had been given the role of Batmanfans were quick to release memes on the internet with two other characters alongside him.

This time, fans cast Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner as Harley Quinn and the Joker, two great Batman villains.

“Batman introduces himself to the Justice League”

One of the things that set vampires apart from Twilight of the rest of fiction is that they glow when exposed to sunlight.

In one of the scenes where Edward shows himself to Bella as he really is, he exposes his chest to sunlight. She admires him saying that his “beautiful skin is like diamonds.

In reference to this, this meme was created that shows Batman’s cape glowing like Edward vampire’s skin.

I am Vengeance.

While Jessica Stanley is introducing the Cullen clan to Bella during her first lunch at Forks High School, the girl is immediately attracted to Edward, whom she asks if Jessica has any information.

When Bella asks “who is he”, Jessica jokes referring to Batman not by your namebut for your self-programmed title in Revenge.

Bat like any real vampire

Unlike traditional forms, vampires of Twilight do not turn into bats.

However, it looks like he finally got the opportunity to do just that, thanks to another hilarious meme.

“As you can see, my dear Bella, I am a vampire.” Edward says in the second comic.

“Okay, but can you turn into a bat?

“Yes,” he says, transforming into Batman.

“Cool,” replies Bella.

