Bayer Leverkusen beats Frankfurt with Paulinho’s goal and is close to the Champions League | german football
Bayer Leverkusen had a perfect Monday at the end of the 32nd round of the Bundesliga. With a goal from Paulinho, the team beat Eintracht Frankfurt by 2 to 0, had the defeat of RB Leipzig to Borussia Mönchengladbach by 3 to 1 and came close to confirming the spot in the next Champions League.
Worried about the Europa League semi-final, Frankfurt spared several holders in Leverkusen. The Brazilian striker, Olympic champion in Tokyo, opened the way to victory in the 18th minute of the first half. Diaby pulled off a good counterattack on the right, made the low pass to the left, and the ex-Vasco completed left-handed.
Paulinho has scored four goals this season, his best since joining Bayer Leverkusen in mid-2018. He still has two assists in 29 games, 17 of them as a starter in 2021/22.
Top scorer Patrik Schick made Leverkusen’s second of the game, with another pass from Diaby. It was the Czech’s 22nd goal, which places him as the Bundesliga’s runner-up, ahead of Haaland. Lewandowski, at 34, tops the list.
Also on Monday, Borussia Mönchengladbach won an important victory against RB Leipzig, 3-1. (watch below). At home. Embolo opened the scoring, Nkunku equalized for the visitors, but Jonas Hofmann put the hosts back in front, still in the first half.
On the return of the break, Elvedi was sent off, in the 18th minute, for a foul in which he prevented a clear shot on goal. Even with one less, Gladbach got the third, again with Hofmann: 3 to 1.
With two games to go, Leverkusen reached 58 points, in third, with a four advantage over RB Leipzig, fifth, first outside the qualification zone for the Champions. Frankfurt is 11th, with 40 points, and Gladbach is 10th, with 41 points.
Paulinho celebrates his goal in Bayer Leverkusen’s victory against Eintracht Frankfurt — Photo: Friedemann Vogel/EFE
Patrik Schick scored his 22nd goal in the Bundesliga and is second-highest scorer of the current season, behind only Lewandowski (Photo: Thilo Schmuelgen/Reuters)