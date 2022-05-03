BC starts meeting that should raise interest rates for the 10th time in a row – News

This Tuesday (3rd) the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) of the BC (Central Bank) begins the meeting that will define the new level of the basic interest rate of the Brazilian economy, the Selic.

If the expectations of the financial market were confirmed, the verdict will raise the Selic for the 10th time in a row and the base rate will reach 12.75% per yearthe highest level since the beginning of 2017.

This Tuesday, the president of the BC (Central Bank), Roberto Oliveira Campos, and the eight directors of the monetary authority give technical presentations on the evolution and prospects of the economy and the behavior of the financial market.

Starting this month, the first session of Copom meetings, aimed at analyzing scenarios and conjuncture, will take place on Tuesday mornings and afternoons and also on Wednesday mornings. Until then, these meetings were concentrated only on Tuesday mornings and afternoons.











Tomorrow (4), the committee projects future possibilities and defines the new Selic. The decision on the new interest rates will be announced after 6:30 pm, and will remain in effect for at least 45 days, when BC directors meet again to discuss the national economic situation again.

At the last meeting, when raised the Selic to 11.75% per year, the Copom stated that the decision aims to contain inflation, which is currently on track to close 2022 above the target ceiling for the second consecutive year. Also The new jump in basic interest rates to 12.75% per year was signaled this month.





base interest

The Selic is known as the basic rate because it is the lowest in the economy and works as a floor for other interest charged in the market. The rate is used in loans between banks and in investments made by financial institutions in federal government bonds.

In general terms, the Selic rate is the rate that banks pay to take money from the market and pass it on to companies or consumers in the form of loans or financing. For this reason, the interest that banks charge consumers is always higher than the Selic rate.

The base rate also serves as the BC’s main instrument to keep inflation under control, close to the target established by the government. This happens because higher interest rates make credit more expensive, reduce the willingness to consume and stimulate new investment alternatives.

When the Copom raises the Selic rate, the objective is to contain the heated demand and this has an impact on prices, because higher interest rates make credit more expensive and encourage savings. When the Copom reduces basic interest rates, the tendency is for credit to become cheaper, with incentives for production and consumption.