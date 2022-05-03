Before the duel against Liverpool, Marcos Senna praises Villarreal and makes parallels with the 2005/06 team | Champions League
– Villarreal have players of a lot of quality, with stints in big clubs. That’s why it’s in the semifinals. The team understands how to play, the methodology and has a long way to go. This Villarreal, as the years go by, grows more and more and I hope that today is historic for Villarreal – said the Brazilian naturalized Spanish.
Villarreal x Liverpool, this Tuesday, has real-time transmission of the gefrom 16h (from Brasilia).
Marcos Senna, a Brazilian who became a naturalized Spanish citizen and became Villarreal’s idol — Photo: Getty Images
This is not the first time that Villarreal has reached the semifinals of Champions League. In the 2005/06 season, the Yellow Submarine also reached the stage before the big decision and ended up being eliminated by Arsenal. At the time, the team had great South American players such as Sorín, Riquelme and Diego Forlán.
– There is a similarity between the two teams: we also had Uruguayan, Argentinian, Paraguayan players… We know the South Americans’ blood. We didn’t have the same group that we have now on a budget level. But the winning mentality we had. We’ve come far. Today we have a different budget, and a team that works with a lot of humility and feet on the ground – compared Marcos Senna.
Marcos Senna and Thierry Henry in action in the 2005/06 semi-final between Villarreal and Arsenal — Photo: Getty Images
The interview took place at an online event with LaLiga ambassadors. In addition to Senna, former Spanish players Fernando Hierro, Guti, Luis García and Mendieta were present.
Riquelme misses a penalty in the semifinal between Villarreal and Arsenal in 2006 – Photo: Getty Images