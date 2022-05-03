Sports

Before the duel against Liverpool, Marcos Senna praises Villarreal and makes parallels with the 2005/06 team | Champions League

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius4 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read

– Villarreal have players of a lot of quality, with stints in big clubs. That’s why it’s in the semifinals. The team understands how to play, the methodology and has a long way to go. This Villarreal, as the years go by, grows more and more and I hope that today is historic for Villarreal – said the Brazilian naturalized Spanish.

Villarreal x Liverpool, this Tuesday, has real-time transmission of the gefrom 16h (from Brasilia).

Marcos Senna, a Brazilian who became a naturalized Spanish citizen and became Villarreal’s idol — Photo: Getty Images

This is not the first time that Villarreal has reached the semifinals of Champions League. In the 2005/06 season, the Yellow Submarine also reached the stage before the big decision and ended up being eliminated by Arsenal. At the time, the team had great South American players such as Sorín, Riquelme and Diego Forlán.

– There is a similarity between the two teams: we also had Uruguayan, Argentinian, Paraguayan players… We know the South Americans’ blood. We didn’t have the same group that we have now on a budget level. But the winning mentality we had. We’ve come far. Today we have a different budget, and a team that works with a lot of humility and feet on the ground – compared Marcos Senna.

Marcos Senna and Thierry Henry in action in the 2005/06 semi-final between Villarreal and Arsenal — Photo: Getty Images

The interview took place at an online event with LaLiga ambassadors. In addition to Senna, former Spanish players Fernando Hierro, Guti, Luis García and Mendieta were present.

Riquelme misses a penalty in the semifinal between Villarreal and Arsenal in 2006 – Photo: Getty Images

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius4 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

FIA convenes meeting to discuss future of Russians

March 1, 2022

Young man from the Corinthians base gains morale with Vtor Pereira and becomes a stamped figure in CT

March 10, 2022

Vasco da Gama athlete is robbed after victory against Ferroviária | Vasco

March 5, 2022

Braz likes it! Businessman Giuliano Bertolucci negotiates to place medallion that refused the Brazilian team in Flamengo

17 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button