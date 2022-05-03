Behind the scenes: Luís Castro went against Botafogo to reverse control against Flamengo

After days of uncertainty, the hammer was beaten and Flamengo x Botafogofor the 5th round of the Brasileirão, will be in Brasilia. Without being able to count Maracanã, Rubro-Negro initially offered an inversion of command with Alvinegro, which they refused. The remaining option was to leave Rio de Janeiro.

The point is that, in the first conversations, Botafogo even inclined positively to Flamengo’s request to place the match at Nilton Santos Stadium. The decisive stance for the decision was Luís Castro: the coach did not agree with the change and generated the final word for Glorioso.

In the negotiations, Glorioso’s management understood that the possible inversion could come in handy for logistical reasons. With the game at Nilton Santos, Botafogo would amend three games at home and avoid another trip.

Botafogo’s board understood that, initially, this was a viable plan and even gave Flamengo a positive first impression. The point is that Luís Castro rejected the possibility from the first moment when he found out about the deal.

For the coach, the inversion of the field command made no sense and should not go forward. No sooner said than done. Despite the initial assessment, this became Botafogo’s starting position for respecting and agreeing with the team’s coach’s vision. The Portuguese considered that the regulation should be followed.

from that, Botafogo started to wave negatively with Flamengo’s request and the trajectory of the conversations changed. Brasília, then, appeared as the most viable option.