Best-selling cars in the country in April; see the top 10

Launched in October last year, the Fiat Pulse closed the month of April in the leadership of SUVs, with 5,520 units sold. It is the first time that Pulse appears in the position of best seller in the respective category, of which it holds an 11.2% share. In addition, Fiat had never led the SUV segment in Brazil.

Considering the ranking of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, Pulse was in the fifth position in April. Once again, the first place overall went to Fiat Strada, which accumulated 7,983 license plates and 5.8% of total market share.

For the 16th consecutive month, Fiat maintained its leading position among automakers, with half of the ten best-selling models in the country, with 34,372 license plates and 25.1% market share at the end of April.

