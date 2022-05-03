Bible Version That ‘Allows’ Adultery Found

A version of the Bible that was published in 1631 was discovered in New Zealand. What stands out in the book is the ‘permission’ to commit the sin of adultery.

According to O Globo, an error in the material, which is estimated to have only 20 copies worldwide, completely changes the meaning of one of the commandments. The absence of the word “not” in the verse “you shall not commit adultery”, the seventh commandment, gives an idea of ​​encouraging marital betrayal: “you shall commit adultery”.

According to The Guardian, those in charge of editing, Robert Barker and Martin Lucas, who worked for the English King Charles I (1600-1949), were fined and lost their professional license after the mistake. They would still be required to pay an annual fine of £300, but the punishment was eventually overturned.

It is believed that the 20 copies were preserved after the destruction of all publications (about a thousand copies) was decreed by the empire. The typing error would not have been discovered until the following year.

The discovered specimen is at the University of Canterbury in Christchurch, New Zealand. The institution was reportedly informed of the copy’s existence in 2018, but has kept the discovery a secret until now, to allow researchers and book conservators enough time to study and preserve the book.