Biden says he will protect ‘women’s right to choose’ if Supreme Court strikes down legal abortion | World

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday (3) that “women’s right to choose” will have to be guaranteed if the country’s Supreme Court strikes down the law that allows legal abortion.

On Monday (2), Politico obtained an initial version, not yet officially released, of a draft report showing that the justices of the United States Supreme Court voted, in a reserved way, to overturn the 1970s decision that guarantees access to abortion in the country.

The measure has historically become known as “Roe v. Wade”, in reference to the alias of the plaintiff, a pregnant single mother, and the prosecutor she was fighting.

“I believe that women’s right to decide (whether or not to continue a pregnancy) is fundamental,” the US president said in a statement. “My administration has always argued strongly in defense of the (decision) Roe versus Wade.”

Biden called for the “Roe v. Wade” to be upheld and warned the Supreme Court that it would “let voters down” otherwise.

Biden said he did not yet know whether the leaked draft was “genuine” or reflected the Supreme Court’s final decision and that “basic justice” demands that the current pro-abortion ruling not be reversed.

The decision known as “Roe v. Wade” was made on January 22, 1973 by the Supreme Court and established that the right to respect for private life guaranteed by the Constitution applied to abortion.

In a lawsuit filed three years earlier in a Texas court, Jane Roe, alias Norma McCorvey, a third-time pregnant single mother, attacked the constitutionality of the Texas law making abortion a crime.

The highest court in the country took over the matter months later, in an appeal by Jane Roe against Dallas prosecutor Henry Wade, but also in another by a doctor and a childless couple who wanted to be able to practice, or undergo, a voluntary termination of pregnancy legally.

After hearing the parties twice, the Supreme Court waited for the November 1972 presidential election and the re-election of Republican Richard Nixon to issue its decision, by seven votes to two.