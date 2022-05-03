Sports

“Biggest Fan in the World”: Paulo Sousa is delighted with the Nation and celebrates the party in Piauí – Flamengo | News, games and signings

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius53 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read

Coach made a special post on social media to thank the affection of Nação Rubro-Negra

With a beautiful party of the Nation, Flamengo beat Altos-PI by 2 to 1, in a comeback, last Sunday (01), in Teresina, and opened an advantage in the Copa do Brasil. The euphoria of the red-black fans in Piauí delighted coach Paulo Sousa and, to thank him for the affection, the Portuguese sent a special message on social media.

There are few words to thank and describe what the Nation of Piauí and the entire Northeast of Brazil did for the Club for all of us. Indescribable! If there is a perfect description for passion, love and positive energy, this is what happened. In Piauí, in the Northeast, all over Brazil, all over the world, this is the strength of the Biggest Fan in the World”wrote Paulo Sousa, in an Instagram post.

Do you want to buy Flamengo products online? Meet the fastest and safest store!

SEE PUBLICATION:

Photo: Playback / Instagram

This was the first contact of Paulo Sousa and his technical commission with Nação Rubro-Negra in the Northeast. Next Sunday (08), the Portuguese coach’s team will have the opportunity to witness the crowd’s party in Brasília. That’s because the classic against Botafogo, for the Brasileirão, will be relocated to the Mané Garrincha Stadium, due to a new renovation on the Maracanã lawn.

Before focusing on the classic, however, Flamengo faces Talleres (ARG), for the fourth round of the Libertadores group stage. The duel will be played this Wednesday (04), at 19:00 (Brasília time), at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium, in Córdoba, Argentina.

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius53 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

NAVI breaks up with Virtus.pro owner over pro-Russia stance | esports

March 1, 2022

‘Selfish, wants to be the center of attention’

February 22, 2022

Corinthians prepares for its 17th game at altitude for Libertadores; see the alvinegro retrospect

March 30, 2022

Zé Roberto laments Natália’s goodbye to the national team: “A sin” | volleyball

March 25, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button