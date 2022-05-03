“Biggest Fan in the World”: Paulo Sousa is delighted with the Nation and celebrates the party in Piauí – Flamengo | News, games and signings

Coach made a special post on social media to thank the affection of Nação Rubro-Negra

With a beautiful party of the Nation, Flamengo beat Altos-PI by 2 to 1, in a comeback, last Sunday (01), in Teresina, and opened an advantage in the Copa do Brasil. The euphoria of the red-black fans in Piauí delighted coach Paulo Sousa and, to thank him for the affection, the Portuguese sent a special message on social media.

“There are few words to thank and describe what the Nation of Piauí and the entire Northeast of Brazil did for the Club for all of us. Indescribable! If there is a perfect description for passion, love and positive energy, this is what happened. In Piauí, in the Northeast, all over Brazil, all over the world, this is the strength of the Biggest Fan in the World”wrote Paulo Sousa, in an Instagram post.

SEE PUBLICATION:

This was the first contact of Paulo Sousa and his technical commission with Nação Rubro-Negra in the Northeast. Next Sunday (08), the Portuguese coach’s team will have the opportunity to witness the crowd’s party in Brasília. That’s because the classic against Botafogo, for the Brasileirão, will be relocated to the Mané Garrincha Stadium, due to a new renovation on the Maracanã lawn.

Before focusing on the classic, however, Flamengo faces Talleres (ARG), for the fourth round of the Libertadores group stage. The duel will be played this Wednesday (04), at 19:00 (Brasília time), at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium, in Córdoba, Argentina.