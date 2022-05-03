Blake Lively prepares directorial debut

As an actress, she had her latest project in 2020 but now her goal is to be a director. Blake Lively will adapt the graphic novel “Seconds”.

Already well known to the public as an actress, Blake Lively is now preparing to make her directorial debut. With the support of Searchlight Pictures, her first project will be “Seconds”, a film inspired by the graphic novel of the same name by Bryan Lee O’Malley (the same creator of “Scott Pilgrim”).

A story published in 2014, “Seconds” centers on Katie Clay, a woman who is given the power to mend her past mistakes by writing them down on a notepad, then eating a mushroom and letting herself fall asleep. Clay becomes obsessed with solving every aspect of her life, and it isn’t long before her newfound ability starts creating new problems that affect not only her life but also time and space as they are supposed to be.

For the Blake Lively project, he will also have the partnership of Edgar Wright and Marc Platt. Wright, who was responsible for the film adaptation “Scott Pilgrim vs the World” (2010), adapted the screenplay for “Seconds” and will produce alongside Marc Platt.

For Blake Lively, this film marks his return to Hollywood. The most recent project he had participated in was “The Rhythm Section”, in 2020, which went relatively unnoticed on the international circuit. Before that, he starred in films like “A Small Favor”, “The Age of Adaline”, “All I See Is You” and “Café Society”.

VIDEO | THE LAST MOVIE WITH BLAKE LIVELY

Have you ever heard of this graphic novel?