Bored Ape Yacht Club Team Raises $258M With NFTs From Otherside Metaverse, Crashes Ethereum Network

After much hype, Yuga Labs began the long-awaited sale of the virtual lands on Saturday afternoon — a public debut of the metaverse project Otherside. Not only did the company raise approximately $285 million in a massive land run, it also created one of the largest gas fees (network fees) from Ethereum (ETH) history: investors spent over $176 million on fees alone in the last 24 hours.

To date, Otherside is the biggest product launch by the company known for creating the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). During the sale, traders grabbed a limited supply of 55,000 NFTs from Otherdeeds, which represent titles to pieces of virtual land in a future 3D social space.

Each cost around $7,000 and was available for purchase only with ApeCoin (APE), the official cryptocurrency from Yuga Labs. At the time of writing, the lowest listed price of an Otherdeed on secondary marketplaces such as OpenSea was 7 ETH (approximately $19,000).

The night was a win-win for the company, which had raised $450 million from venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz, and a bit of a disaster for everyone else. (The amount raised by Otherside was even higher on Saturday night — about $320 million — but the APE’s value has since dropped.)

The company publicly retracted after the fee chaos:

“This was by far the largest amount of NFTs minted in history, and yet the gas used showed that the demand was far greater than anyone’s highest expectations,” the note posted on Twitter said. “We apologize for having held back Ethereum for a while.”

The statement also mentions the return of gas fees to traders, although it is unclear how this could happen.

Typically, the average fee for an Ethereum transaction increases if there is general network congestion; when traders fight for the same tokens at the same time, prices go up for everyone. This phenomenon is known as “gas war” (or war of gas) — users compete to have their transaction processed at the top of the miners’ queue.

According to the Dune Analytics blockchain data website calculator, the average price of the gas it was around 800 Gwei (unit of measurement of ETH rates) yesterday morning, with peaks of 6 and 7 thousand. During these waves, a simple transaction (for example, sending a few dollars worth of cryptocurrencies to a friend) can cost up to $3,000.

These high costs have led to questioning the long-term viability of Ethereum as a host for large-scale NFT projects. At the end of its speech, Yuga Labs even considered the idea of ​​developing a dedicated blockchain of its own:

“It seems clear that ApeCoin will need to migrate to its own chain in order to scale properly. We would like to encourage the DAO to think about this.”

It is obvious that the company has stated that it does not actually control ApeCoin’s Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO). Perhaps, she can donate some of her earnings from yesterday to the cause.

