born in February can now make the extraordinary withdrawal of R$ 1 thousand
Since Saturday (30), workers born in February, who have a balance in the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS), can make an extraordinary withdrawal of up to R$ 1,000.
Through Caixa Tem (available for android and iOS) the citizen will be able to move the extraordinary loot resources. The application makes it possible to pay bills and make virtual purchases, in addition to being able to withdraw at ATMs and transfer to a third-party account.
A large part of the approximately 42 million workers will receive automatically, in Caixa’s digital social savings account, by Caixa Tem, however, if there is incomplete data, which makes it impossible to open the digital account, the worker will have to request the release of the amount .
FGTS App
To make the request it is not necessary to go to a branch, just access the FGTS application (available for android and iOS) and fill in the required data.
Whoever provides the official document with photo to register the biometrics has the option to choose where they prefer the credit to be made, which can be a checking or savings account at any bank.
How to check the value of the FGTS?
The consultation of the available amount can be done through the FGTS application and at Caixa branches. After that date, it will be possible to consult the day on which the payment will be made through the siteapplication and Caixa’s internet banking and the agencies.
Payment schedule for the new FGTS withdrawal
The payment schedule is according to the month of birth of the worker, starting in the month of January. The dates refer to the release of payment, however, everyone will be able to withdraw until December.
|Birth month
|Release date of the new FGTS withdrawal
|January
|april 20
|February
|April 30th
|March
|May 4th
|April
|may 11
|May
|May 14th
|June
|May 18
|July
|May 21
|August
|may 25th
|September
|May 28
|October
|1st of june
|November
|June 8th
|December
|15th of June
The worker who does not move the money until December 15th will have the amount back in the fund.
