Botafogo’s recent wish, Igor Gomes has exposed salary and surprising value: “Seven times less”

After winning two matches in a row scoring three goals, against Ceará and Ceilândia, the latter for the Copa do Brasil, Botafogo “stopped” with two draws in the last rounds of the Brazilian Championship. Against Atlético-GO and Juventude, Fogão did not leave the 1 to 1, and the team spoke again, however, one of the wishes of the Cariocas in the last transfer window surprised the fans.

This is Igor Gomes, midfielder who works for São Paulo. One of the main recent targets of John Textor and his team, the young player from the São Paulo tricolor has been one of the main highlights of the team in the last rounds, including the victory in the classic against Santos. Versatile, he has played on the sides, as a midfielder and has had opportunities with Rogério Ceni as one of the team’s midfielders, and is increasingly valued.

Unsuccessful in their attacks on fellow midfielder, Rodrigo Nestor, during the last window, Botafogo tried to sign Igor Gomes, but São Paulo “put their foot down” that they would not release him. Now, the midfielder has become the subject of Glorioso’s fans after having his salary exposed. According to journalist Jorge Nicola, last year, their salaries were “only” R$30,000.

With the increase this season, Igor Gomes continues to receive “little”, even more considering its market value and the importance it has in the cast: R$ 100 thousand. These figures are even seven times lower than what Tiago Volpi, the team’s reserve team receives, earns BRL 700,000 a month. With the midfielder at the end of his contract, Botafogo can still try to make a move for a free transfer in the middle of the year.