Brasileirão clubs create group to ‘cheat’ Corinthians and Flamengo

Credit: Rodrigo Coca / Corinthians Agency

There is discussion about the creation of an open league of Brasileirão clubs in the country, with companies interested in management. However, there are problems between the clubs. According to Goal.com, the main discussion would be with Corinthians and Flamengo, who currently have the largest share of the pay TV quota for broadcasts, and would like to maintain the disparity with the other clubs, since they have the biggest fans with a wide difference. for the rest.

However, according to Goal.com, three clubs in the Brasileirão are on a collision course with Corinthians and Flamengo and want “equanimity in the division of TV quotas”. The teams would be Athletico Paranaense, Atlético-MG and Fortaleza, who lead a group that is uncomfortable with the demands of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. The leader of such a group is Mario Celso Petraglia, president of Athletico Paranaense, who is now trying to gather new clubs that are uncomfortable with the case. So far, the leaders of Fortaleza and Atlético-MG have already joined the clash.

Corinthians and Flamengo have aligned an approach to discuss their interests together in the case. They want a conversation to keep themselves with the largest share of payments for TV quotas in Brazilian football, using precisely the justification of the biggest fans in the country, which generate the biggest audiences for TV. Leaders from Corinthians and Flamengo are in frequent contact so that the union is aligned and so that other Brazilian giants enter the fight with them for the creation of the independent league.

There are currently three interested in managing the league after its creation. According to Goal.com, they would be La Liga, which manages the Spanish league, the Premier League, of the English league, and the company BTG Pactual. The president of CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues, would have supported the creation of the league.