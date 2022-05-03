Braz likes it! Businessman Giuliano Bertolucci negotiates to place medallion that refused the Brazilian team in Flamengo

Flamengo has a big problem in the squad: there is no reliable right-back. wheeled has already been tested even ward, but wavered and lost morale. The same goes with island, who had a great game against Palmeiras, but then failed against Athletico-PR and did not do so well against Universidad de Chile. So Paulo Sousa is having a serious headache.

This Monday (2), the portal “Torcedores.com” informed that defender Mário Fernandes, ex-Grêmio and currently in CSKA-RU, was offered to Mengão. Also according to the report, the name pleases the Portuguese coach, as the gringo understands that CRF needs an unquestionable athlete in the position, even if the club needs to invest.

What can “weigh” in favor of the direction is that the athlete is managed by Giuliano Bertolucci a businessman who has a lot of influence within the Flamengo backstage, not to mention the great relationship that exists between the parties, especially with the vice president of Flamengo, Marcos Braz.

Mário Fernandes is 31 years old and has spent most of his career working in Europe.. A lot of people won’t remember, but he refused the Brazilian team in the past and became naturalized Russian, playing until the World Cup for the country. At Grêmio, he stood out a lot and was soon sold. On the Old Continent, the athlete has always defended the CSKA shirt.

“The player is an old dream of Paulo Sousa who even nominated him for Fiorentina in 2015. Since he took charge of Flamengo, the Portuguese came to mention the athlete’s name in conversations about looking for reinforcements”, said an excerpt from the report by Fans.