Brazil is not invited to the G7 meeting for the 4th year in a row

Germany announced on Monday (2) the list of countries invited to the G7 leaders’ meeting, and for the fourth time in a row Brazil was left out of the meeting.

The governments of South Africa, India, Indonesia and Senegal were invited to the debates, according to German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. They will be held between the 26th and 28th of June at Schloss Elmau Castle.

The G7 is made up of Germany, Canada, the United States, France, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom, and the meeting should have as its main agenda issues involving the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

All members of the group apply harsh sanctions against the Russian government and help the Ukrainian government financially and militarily. So far, Brazil has not adopted any measures against Russia.

The three previous meetings where Brazil was ignored were hosted by France (in 2019), the United States (in 2020) and the United Kingdom (in 2021).

If he is not reelected, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will not have participated in any of the G7 meetings, one of the main ones in the world in political terms, during his term.

