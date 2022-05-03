Brazil records 92 deaths from Covid-19 and more than 21 thousand cases in the last 24 hours

Brazil had 92 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to figures updated by the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) and the Ministry of Health this Tuesday (3). The country also recorded just over 21,000 cases of the disease caused by SARs-CoV-2.

Check the updated numbers of Covid-19 in Brazil:

92 deaths in the last 24 hours;

deaths in the last 24 hours; 21,432 confirmed cases in the last 24 hours;

confirmed cases in the last 24 hours; 663. 694 accumulated deaths;

694 accumulated deaths; 30,482,429 total confirmed cases;

total confirmed cases; moving average of 118 deaths and 14,910 cases in the last 7 days.

#PanelConass Covid-19

Date: 05/03/2022, 18:00 cases

• 21,432 in the last period

• 30,482,429 accumulated Deaths

• 92 in the last period

• 663,694 accumulated Moving average of the last 7 days

• 14,910 cases

• 118 deaths More info: https://t.co/ZjV7hqzyQ0 publicity — CONASS (@ConassOficial) May 3, 2022

Covid-19 in Brazil

After arriving in Brazil in March 2020, the Covid-19 virus spread rapidly. Just over two and a half years after the arrival of the pandemic in the country, the frightening mark of 600,000 deaths was reached.

With moments of high and low in new cases and in the number of deaths, Brazil only had a scenario of improvement in the pandemic after the advance of vaccination. According to data from the Ministry of Health, more than 154 million people are already fully vaccinated.

Read too!

Covid-19: situation in the world

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the new coronavirus has infected more than 513 million people worldwide. The milestone is reached more than 2 years after its appearance in the Chinese city of Wuhan, in December 2019. The death toll from Covid-19 in the world has already exceeded 6.2 million.

Have you watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Look? Subscribe to the channel!