Brazilian star rocks in historic Netflix movie

Netflix subscribers can now check out Many Men in One in the platform’s national catalog. Inspired by the work of chronicler João do Rio, the feature features one of the best performances in the career of Vladimir Brichta – one of the most famous actors on Brazilian television.

Originally released in 2015, the romantic drama Many Men in One is a project by filmmaker Mini Kerti, developed from a screenplay by Leandro Assis and Nina Crintz.

Upon its original release, the film was met with mixed reviews from the trade press. In general, reviews praised the production, photography, and cast performances, but criticized the script.

Here’s everything you need to know about the intriguing plot and star cast of Many Men In One on Netflix.

Discover the story of Many Men in One

Many Men in One is about the true story of a Brazilian scammer who made several victims in the early 20th century – not unlike other Netflix crooks, such as Tinder’s Scam and Anna Delvey from Inventando Anna.

“A crook who steals from the aristocrats of Rio de Janeiro at the turn of the 20th century falls in love with a privileged woman who is trapped in an unhappy union,” states the official synopsis of Many Men in One.

The film tells the story of Dr. Antônio, a scammer who spends his days carrying out petty thefts and staying in the best hotels in Rio de Janeiro.

The protagonist’s life is turned upside down when he meets Eva, a married woman who suffers from the indifference of her husband, the greedy Jorge.

By falling in love with Eva, Antônio is involved in the most dangerous journey of his “career”.

Meanwhile, he is pursued by Félix Pacheco, the director of the newly opened Identification Office – who does everything to prove Antônio’s crimes using the scammer’s fingerprints.

If successful on Netflix, Many Men in One will be further proof of the potential of national films on the platform.

Vladimir Brichta and the all-star cast of Many Men in One

As mentioned above, the cast of Many Men in One is led by Vladimir Brichta as the crook Antônio.

Brichta is in some of the most famous soap operas on Brazilian TV, such as Kubanacan, Belíssima, Segundo Sol and Amor de Mãe, in addition to the series Tapas e Beijos, Justiça e Separação.

Alice Braga – from films like Suicide Squad and series like A Rainha do Sul – lives Eva, Antônio’s new suitor.

Caio Blat (Forbidden City, The Best Things in the World) plays Félix Pacheco, the main enemy of the protagonist.

Pedro Brício (Nothing Will Be Like Before) completes the main cast of Many Men in One as Jorge, Eva’s husband.

The cast of Many Men in One also includes Silvio Guindane (The Division), Alice Assef (Pega Pega) and Billy Blanco Jr. (Crazy To Marry).

Many Men in One is available in the Brazilian Netflix catalog. See the trailer for the movie below.