Brazilians have already paid BRL 1 trillion in taxes in 2022

Brazilians have already paid R$1 trillion in taxes since the beginning of the year. The value was reached at 1:37 am today, according to calculations by the ACSP (São Paulo Commercial Association), which accounts for the tax burden paid by Brazilians.

In 2021, the mark was only reached on May 19, that is, according to the ACSP, Brazilians are paying more taxes in 2022. The Taxmeter is calculated from the total amount paid to the Union, states and municipalities in the form of taxes , fees, fines and contributions.

According to the economist at ACSP, Marcel Solimeo, the high inflation is reflected in the Taxmeter, since taxes are levied on the final value of goods.

“The higher the price, the higher the built-in tax. Some items are extremely taxed, such as fuel and electricity,” he explained.

The basic food basket today costs almost 50% more than in 2020. Meanwhile, the average income of the population has fallen by 4.2% since March 2020.

This year, those who buy gifts to celebrate Mother’s Day will pay at least 36% in taxes on the final price of the product. In the case of imported perfumes, for example, 78.99% are taxes.

National perfumes have 69.13% of taxes, according to calculations by the Brazilian Institute of Planning and Taxation.

The Taxmeter panel was implemented in 2005 by ACSP to make Brazilians aware of the tax burden and encourage them to charge governments for better quality public services.

The Taxmeter is located at the entity’s headquarters, in the Historic Center of São Paulo.