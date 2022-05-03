Burger King Renames ‘Rib Whopper’ After Misleading Advertising Accusation | Media and Marketing

Burger King announced on Tuesday (3) that it will rename its ‘Whopper Ribs’ burger to ‘Whopper Pork Palette’, after consumers pointed out that the meat in the sandwich did not have ribs in the composition.

The case came to light after the McPicanha without picanha meat, from competitor McDonald’s. The company decided to remove from the menu of all its stores in Brazil the two sandwiches of the new line.

On social media, consumers call Whopper Ribs another case of false advertising and lack of transparency.

The Rib Whopper has been on sale since late 2021. On the Burger King website, the chain reported that the sandwich is made with “pork burger with that unmistakable rib-eye flavor.”

In Tuesday’s note, Burger King apologizes to the consumer and says the product remains the same. “The composition of the hamburger remains 100% pork shoulder with rib flavor, without any artificial ingredients”, says the text.

“When we launched the Rib Whopper, we announced in our communications that it is made from pork — pork shoulder — and flavored with ribs, without any artificial ingredients. But people’s reaction is a very clear message. Time to listen, accept and act. No mincing words, no cuteness, without relativizing the problem”, says the note.

“For this reason, we go public to say that we are sorry for what happened and announce the immediate change of the name of the sandwich to Whopper Paleta Swine”, says the company.

The blog “Eat with your eyes” informs that the hamburger does not contain rib meat and that only “in the fine print” of the publicity material is informed that the composition is based on pork shoulder “with some kind of rib aroma” .

“Once again the big networks show one thing in advertising and deliver you something completely different”, says the post on social networks, informing that the complaint will also be taken to the National Council for Advertising Self-Regulation (Conar).

The Consumer Protection and Defense Foundation (Procon-SP) reported that it notified the company and asked for explanations about the composition and advertising campaign of the Whopper Ribs sandwich until May 6th.

“The company must present the nutritional table of the sandwich, attesting to the composition of each of the ingredients (meat, sauces, additives, among others) and documents that prove the quality tests carried out, demonstrating the process of handling, packaging and the time indicated for consumption,” the agency said.

According to Procon-SP, if it is proven that the consumer was misled, the company can be fined for misleading advertising in up to R$ 11.6 million.

