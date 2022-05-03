Burger King renames Whopper Ribs Without Ribs

Fast food chain Burger King announced today that it will change the name of the Whopper Ribs sandwich to Whopper Paleta Porcine. The change comes after consumer criticism of ads that indicated the sale of a sandwich with ribs, but which does not have ribs in its ingredients. (Read the full statement below)

“Transparency has always been a key word at BK [Burger King]. When we launched the Rib Whopper, we advertised in our communications that it is made from pork – pork ribs – and flavored with ribs, without any artificial ingredients.

But the reaction of the people is a very clear message. Time to listen, accept and act. No mincing words, no cuteness, no relativizing the problem. Excerpt from Burger King’s statement

Yesterday, Procon-SP had already notified Burger King on suspicion of false advertising. The fast food chain must present explanations to the agency and forward the nutritional table of the sandwich, attesting to the composition of each of the ingredients (meat, sauces, additives, among others).

“Procon-SP has looked with concern the advertising of food products that highlight a certain ingredient that is not part of the composition of that product or that does not have the ingredient in its main composition”, explained Guilherme Farid, executive director of the agency. “If it is proven that the consumer was misled, the company can be fined for misleading advertising in up to 11.6 million reais”.

In addition, the agency wants the company to prove the quality tests carried out, the templates of the packages used for packaging the product in physical stores for immediate consumption and for delivery (delivery); copy of the publicity materials for the promotion of the current product line and of previous campaigns for similar sandwiches – with “ribs flavor”, published in the media and social networks by the company and partners.

In the Federal District, the Procon notified the network for false advertising and prohibited the sale of the sandwich. The determination of the Secretary of Justice and Citizenship is valid until the full correction of the advertising takes place. If it does not comply with the decision, Burger King may face sanctions such as a fine, seizure of products or even a ban on the operation of stores.

“The information about the actual composition of the sandwich is not displayed in a clear and ostensible way in the advertising of the product, inducing the consumer to mistake”, says a note from Procon.

On social media, consumers accused the lack of the ingredient in the hamburger and the company itself confirmed that the food is made with pork palette and has “natural rib aroma”.

McPicanha… without picanha

Last week, McDonald’s also confirmed that the meat used in the new sandwiches of the McPicanha line, recently launched by the company, does not have picanha in the composition.

In a statement, the company said it regrets that the publicity created around the product has caused doubts in consumers and informs that the stuffing is produced with different cuts of beef.

“The launches bring the novelty of the exclusive picanha-flavored sauce (with a natural flavor of picanha), a new presentation and a different hamburger in composition and size (100% beef, produced with a blend of selected cuts and in the largest size offered by network today),” McDonald’s said.

BK press release in full

“Straight talk: transparency has always been a key word at BK. When we launched the Rib Whopper, we announced in our communications that it is made from pork – pork shoulder – and flavored with ribs, without any artificial ingredients.

But the reaction of the people is a very clear message. Time to listen, accept and act. No mincing words, no cuteness, no relativizing the problem.

Therefore, we go public to say that we are sorry for what happened and announce the immediate change of the name of the sandwich to Whopper Paleta Swine. The sandwich remains the same, the composition of the hamburger remains 100% pork shoulder with rib flavor, without any artificial ingredients.”