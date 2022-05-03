Businessman gives up buying airline after blocking of goods

The businessman Galeb Baufaker Júnior gave up the purchase of Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos and Ita Bank, according to a document attached to the judicial recovery process of the Itapemirim Group. The information was confirmed to UOL by the hitherto buyer.

Baufaker said the decision is temporary, pending the holding of the group’s general meeting of creditors, which should take place in May, and that negotiations will resume after that.

According to the businessman, what motivated the suspension of the business was the decision of the Justice of São Paulo to decree the blockade of the assets of the companies of the group and of Sidnei Piva, owner of Itapemirim, decreed at the end of April. With that, says Baufaker, it is impossible to transfer the company to his name.

The airline is owned by Grupo Itapemirim and Sidnei Piva, and decisions regarding the sale of the conglomerate’s assets must pass through the creditors’ scrutiny to be carried out.

asset blocking

On April 18, the judge responsible for monitoring the judicial reorganization at the TJ-SP (São Paulo State Court of Justice) ordered the blocking of Piva’s assets and of all companies opened by the entrepreneur since the beginning of the judicial reorganization plan. of the group, still 2016.

According to the decision, the measure was necessary to “prevent the emptying of assets and the dilapidation of assets, including due to mismanagement”.

Airline at any cost

To the UOL, Baufaker said he has plans to operate an airline in Brazil, either by buying Itapemirim or creating a new one. “I kept my schedule, meeting with investors and entities in the sector even so,” said the businessman.

In early April, it was announced the purchase of Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos and Ita Bank by Bcbank, the trade name of a company controlled by Baufaker’s ex-wife.

In an interview with UOL at the end of April, the businessman said he was opening a specific new company to incorporate the airline, which should keep the same name for now.

Business of BRL 400 million

Baufaker said that the purchase of the companies has an estimated value of R$ 180 million, referring to the payment of labor debts, with suppliers and with taxes, for example. He also announced that he should invest an amount of R$ 220 million to form working capital and return to flying.

With the decision to block the assets, the businessman suspended the transfer of the company to his name, but claims to have guaranteed the bookkeeping of the promised amount, obtained through credit rights he has, such as precatory.