Buying platinum is the new fad on PlayStation

Trophies are a sometimes addictive addition to video games, as they are essential for completing a game to its fullest.

And, as you would expect, multiple companies have already realized the importance of trophies in video games, creating monetization mechanics that aim to take advantage of our desire to “platinum” a game.

According to information from Pushsquare, the PS Store is becoming very popular for “pay-for-Platinums” games. Sony’s platform has increasingly simplistic games that allow players to obtain trophies very quickly.

The article also gives an example of a game called Rock Paper Scissors, which you can platinum in just 2 minutes and 31 seconds. In addition, the PS Store currently contains around 60 games that are sold exclusively for their platinum and take just a few minutes to complete.

As if that weren’t enough, these mechanics encourage trophy hunters to buy the game twice – in the US and Europe, for example – as they can get two platinums, sometimes even four. PSNProfiles indicates that some of these games have thousands of players.

Do you like to unlock all trophies in a game?