C6 Bank customers divert BRL 23 million after system failure

C6 Bank customers took advantage of a possible system failure to divert the amount of R$23 million from the CDB Crédito product. Now, the Civil Police of São Paulo is investigating the case that benefited about 5,000 account holders of the bank, most of whom are residents of Baixada Fluminense, in Rio de Janeiro.

The fraud information was disclosed by Veja, which reported that there are different lines of investigation. One in which the police find out if the coup was planned by a criminal organization and another in which the agents suspect that the problem was discovered and one passed the information to the other.

The scam was committed by existing account holders and on unique smartphones, which drew a lot of attention to the case. The deviations occurred in specific points of the communities of Rio de Janeiro and even though the Justice blocked the account of all those involved, getting the money, all the people have some kind of debt in the bank.

In addition, the suspicious customers used a C6 Bank financial operation called CDB Credit. It is a service that the person has as a credit card limit, being the same amount that he applies in the Bank Deposit Certificate (CDB), a type of fixed income investment.

For example, if the user has investments of R$ 300 in the modality, then his card limit is R$ 300. The digital bank releases an amount of R$ 10 thousand in the credit card limit and, to provide security, blocks part of the amount invested while the credit card bill is not paid: and it was exactly at that moment that the failure occurred.

People suspected of embezzling the money found a way in which they could use the entire credit card limit and also redeem the entire amount invested in the fixed income. So far, C6 Bank has not spoken on the matter.

