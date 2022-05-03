C6 Bank: customers take advantage of failure and divert BRL 23 million

A possible system failure allowed C6 Bank customers to divert an amount of R$23 million from the CDB Crédito product. The Civil Police of São Paulo is investigating the case that, in a preliminary way, benefited about 5,000 account holders of the bank, most of them residents of Baixada Fluminense (RJ).

The fraud information was released this Monday (2) by Look. According to the vehicle, there are different lines of investigation. In one of the lines, the police investigates whether the coup was planned by a criminal organization. In the other, the agents suspect that the problem has been discovered and that the residents have been passing information to each other.

The coup caught the attention of the authorities because was committed by existing account holders and on unique smartphones. In addition, it has also been recorded that the deviations occurred at specific points in the communities of Rio de Janeiro.

The story is being investigated by the police and C6 Bank has asked the Justice to block the account of everyone involved. Despite getting the money, everyone has some sort of debt in the bank.

modus operandi

The suspicious customers used a C6 Bank financial operation called CDB Credit. In this service, the person has the same amount on the credit card that they apply in the Bank Deposit Certificate (CDB), which is a type of fixed income investment.

That is, if the person has investments of R$ 300 in the modality, the limit on their card is R$ 300. The digital bank, however, allows a maximum amount of R$ 10 thousand in the credit card limit.

And to provide security, CDB Credit blocks part of the amount that the customer has invested while the credit card bill is not paid. And that’s when the security breach happened.

The account holders suspected of applying the scam discovered a way in which they could use the entire credit card limit and at the same time redeem the entire amount invested in fixed income. C6 Bank, which has already been the victim of another “cracked” style scam, has not commented on the case.